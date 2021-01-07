Coffee made with mission, Fidel & Co. serving farm to cup coffee

Housed in Little Rock's East Village, Fidel & Co. is quite the instagrammable coffee shop. And the fresh, locally sourced food and coffee makes this gem shine!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Fidel & Co. not only serves delicious coffee, but they excel at homemade pastries and more. Fresh, locally sourced food and coffee makes this East Village gem shine.

Here are five things that make the coffee shop unique:

1.) Fidel & Co. Coffee started with friendship. Co-owners Raul Rivera and Fidel Samour grew up together in El Salvador. After graduating from college in the U.S., Rivera returned to El Salvador and became a coffee farmer. Samour and Rivera decided to open their own shop in Arkansas that would source from the family farm in El Salvador. Thus, Fidel & Co. was born.

2.) When they say the coffee is good, they mean it. It's not your regular cup of Joe. Rivera has won the Coffee Cup of Excellence, an international coffee competition, multiple timed.

3.) With a commitment to locally sourced, farm fresh ingredients, they also have a selection of house-made pastries and lunch options that customers love.

4.) Housed in Little Rock's East Village, Fidel & Co. is quite the instagrammable coffee shop. A huge mural painted by local artist, Guy Bell, covers one of the outer walls. Plus, the large coffee bar marquee lit up right when you walk in makes for a great aesthetic.

5.) In addition to classic lattes and tea, they also serve Nitrogen-infused iced coffee made from single-origin coffee beans. This method gives black iced coffee a smooth, creamy texture without any added cream.

Skot and Amanda's Pro Tips:

Skot: "Try their acai bowl. It's like a smoothie in a bowl. Fresh, healthy, and delicious."