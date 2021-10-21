Cookies helping build community in small town of Mayflower

People from all over central Arkansas are coming to Mayflower for unique desserts, coffee, Italian sodas, and energy drinks at Kassi's Cookies!

MAYFLOWER, Ark — Kassi said she wants to invest in her small community because small towns should never be overlooked.

Here are five things to know about Kassi's Cookies:

1.) Kassi's is known for their gourmet cookies. They are made to be light, chewy, and delicious! They are made with pure vanilla extract, premium butter, and high-quality chocolate chips. Cookie flavors are always rotating but staples like lemon, strawberry, wedding cake, and birthday cake are some crowd favorites.

2.) In addition to the cookies, they are known for their oatmeal crème pies. They are in such high demand, they only have them available one day a week (Wednesdays). People have been known to line up outside the bakery trying to get them or call in early to reserve theirs!

3.) Another crowd favorite is their ooey-gooey-butter cake. It comes in multiple flavors that Kassi is always changing up. Decadent brownies also are a huge crowd pleaser.

4.) The bakery doubles as a coffee shop and they have a huge variety of unique coffee drinks and flavor combinations. Examples include lattes flavored like cookie batter, white chocolate lavender, blackberry cobbler and so much more.

5.) In addition to the coffee drinks, they also have a long list of unique Italian sodas and flavorful energy drinks.

Skot and Amanda's Pro Tips:

Amanda: "I love that this place has a prayer request area. They are committed to being there for their customers and genuinely want to pray for whatever people ask. They said people leave them prayer requests all the time! Also, get the wedding cake cookie!!!"