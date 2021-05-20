Cypress Social ranked a top Arkansas food destination after opening amid pandemic

The odds were stacked against Cypress Social opening right when a pandemic hit. Yet, they won multiple local awards for best new restaurant, best patio, and more.

MAUMELLE, Ark. — It's time to Eat It Up... patio style! And if you love the outdoors and love great food — Cypress Social will blow your mind!

Here are 5 things you'll love about Cypress Social:

1.) The odds were stacked against Cypress Social opening right when a pandemic hit. Yet, they have strived and won multiple local awards for best new restaurant, best patio, and more.

2.) Speaking of that patio, the restaurant is in the nostalgic Cock of the Walk area in Maumelle. It has a gorgeous waterfront view from the outdoor patio seating area with a large fountain running right in the middle of the water while you eat. The patio is climate controlled and great during any season.

3.) They have won awards for best chef, catfish, and desserts. They describe their restaurant as an eclectic mix of one-of-a-kind fare with a Southern-inspired backbone, an innovative bar menu, and best in class service.

4.) Cypress has plenty of spaces for larger groups and events. If you want a private place, you have options!

5.) Cypress on Tuesday nights attracts of lot of customers for their dollar oyster night. They also have fried chicken Mondays and fresh catch specials mid-week.

Rob & Amanda's Pro Tips:

Rob — "Get the duroc pork chop!"

Amanda — "Love the catfish with a sweet ambrosia cocktail. Grab a spot at the bar to eat/drink. They have fantastic bar service!"