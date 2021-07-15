Decades of delicious: Feltner's Whatta-burger remains an Arkansas food hall of fame favorite

Feltner's Whatta-Burger was first formed back in 1967, when Mr. Bob Feltner saw the potential of the Russellville area.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — We're serving up some of the best burgers you can get your hands on! We're taking you to a place that's been around for more than 50 years.

5 REASONS YOU'LL LOVE FELTNER'S

1.) Feltner's Whatta-Burger was first formed back in 1967, when Mr. Bob Feltner saw the potential of the Russellville area. The story goes that he sat in a chair on the side of the road counting cars, until he was satisfied with the decision that had to be made.

2.) Arkansas Heritage announced the Feltner’s Whatta-Burger of Russellville as a 2021 winner of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

3.) Feltner's is still family run with Missy Feltner, Bob's daughter, taking the reins. The classic family feel remains at the restaurant with their legacy of community involvement.

4.) Known for their big burgers with big buns and heaping fries, the classic recipes have remained the same. The bread is even made in Arkansas!

5.) Also known for their delicious milkshake, their strawberry flavor is a classic that's made in house. It's the perfect place for a sweet treat.

Skot and Amanda's Pro Tips:

Amanda: Their burger with a banana milkshake is divine!