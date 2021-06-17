Beat the summer heat with customizable frozen treats at LePops

With the summer heat ramping up, it's the perfect time to visit LePops for a customizable frozen treat!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The summer heat is ramping up, so we thought it would be the perfect time to take you somewhere to cool off -- LePops!

Here are five reasons you'll love LePops:

1.) LePops is a totally customizable frozen treat shoppe! They have amazing chocolate-dipped popsicles and unique shaved ice treats. Hundreds of flavor combinations make it a lot of fun!

2.) All of the pops are handmade and include locally grown produce and herbs, Rozark coffee in Rose Bud, Arkansas, Guittard chocolates, pure cane sugar, and other high-quality ingredients.

3.) The shaved ice is hand shaved in shop with a special blade and offers a uniquely fine-tuned ice dessert.

4.) LePops also has a food truck you'll find around town and at festivals. They also rent it out for weddings and special events!

5.) Eat It Up created a special combo you must try! Get a salted caramel flavored pop dipped in milk chocolate and covered in Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Skot and Amanda's Pro Tips:

Amanda: "They have non-dairy options for restrictive diets or sensitivities, so make sure to ask if you need!"