Get lost in deliciousness at Lost Forty Brewing in Little Rock

Here are five things to know about Lost Forty Brewing in Little Rock:

Lost Forty Brewing takes its name from the historic, storied forest that stands on 40 acres of Arkansas's last truly virgin soil in Calhoun County. Lost Forty Brewing said they aim to craft beers as unwavering, wild, and uniquely Arkansas as the land itself. Lost Forty Brewing is made and sold only in Arkansas. Their taproom is located on site and is fun to check out. They use local flavors and have seasonal brews to always offer something new. They won the "Mid-Size Brewing Company" and "Mid-Size Brewing Company Brewer of the Year" awards from the Great American Beer Festival Competition — the largest commercial beer competition in the world. While the brews are great, the food is also delicious. Known for their pizzas, they have locally made products that infuse fresh flavor into everything. They also have vegan options and smoke some of their meats and fish right on site. They have a new, big patio space they built over the course of the pandemic, providing a gorgeous outdoor patio space that’s great for brews and a bite.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Rob -- "The white and the red river pizzas are great! Try both!"

Amanda -- "Ask your server for a good beer recommendation that pairs well with your meal!"