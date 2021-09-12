Diamond Bear Brewing brings beer and cheese curds to new levels!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Diamond Bear Brewing Company has a rich history as Arkansas’s first production brewery.
Now, with an expanded menu and interior refresh, their future is bringing more to the table than just their award-winning beer.
5 Things to Know About Diamond Bear
- Diamond Bear was founded in Little Rock by Russ and Sue Melton in September 2000. It has a rich history as Arkansas’s first production brewery. It’s also a veteran owned business.
- Everything is very Arkansas-centric from the name of the brewery to the names and imagery on all the beers. The name Diamond Bear comes from the fact that Arkansas has a diamond mine and that Arkansas once had such a large bear population that it was known as the Bear State.
- The brewery has won numerous awards for its beer throughout the years, including gold medals at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup.
- Their facility recently underwent a COVID interior refresh, not only changing things aesthetically but also providing a menu expansion. They now pride themselves on having great barbecue using their top-of-the-line smoker at the restaurant.
- Diamond Bear is a great place to hang with the dogs. They have a “petio,” a pet friendly patio, where the rules are only for the humans.
Skot and Amanda's Pro Tips
- Skot: They make their own homemade root beer and it's fantastic.
- Amanda: Get their authentic cheese curds for an appetizer - they are dynamite!