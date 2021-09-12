x
Eat It Up

Diamond Bear Brewing brings beer and cheese curds to new levels!

Amanda and Skot tried out Diamond Bear, one of Arkansas's most popular breweries who make their own beer and root beer!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Diamond Bear Brewing Company has a rich history as Arkansas’s first production brewery. 

Now, with an expanded menu and interior refresh, their future is bringing more to the table than just their award-winning beer. 

5 Things to Know About Diamond Bear

  • Diamond Bear was founded in Little Rock by Russ and Sue Melton in September 2000. It has a rich history as Arkansas’s first production brewery. It’s also a veteran owned business. 
  • Everything is very Arkansas-centric from the name of the brewery to the names and imagery on all the beers. The name Diamond Bear comes from the fact that Arkansas has a diamond mine and that Arkansas once had such a large bear population that it was known as the Bear State. 
  • The brewery has won numerous awards for its beer throughout the years, including gold medals at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup.  
  • Their facility recently underwent a COVID interior refresh, not only changing things aesthetically but also providing a menu expansion. They now pride themselves on having great barbecue using their top-of-the-line smoker at the restaurant. 
  • Diamond Bear is a great place to hang with the dogs. They have a “petio,” a pet friendly patio, where the rules are only for the humans.

Skot and Amanda's Pro Tips

  • Skot: They make their own homemade root beer and it's fantastic.
  • Amanda: Get their authentic cheese curds for an appetizer - they are dynamite!

