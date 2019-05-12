It's true! Down Home Restaurant and Catering IS the epitome of southern home cookin’ classics.

1. The name says it all. The food at Down Home tastes like what was made in your grandma’s kitchen. Classics like friend catfish and homemade biscuits and gravy are staples. It’s a place where no one leaves hungry!

2. Let’s not forget about the “catering” part of their name too. They do a ton of catering business for everything from weddings to corporate events. They also do special holiday catering options for families.

3. They have daily specials that change throughout the year and you can check out what those are by looking at their Facebook page. One of their most popular specials is the chicken spaghetti.

4. They are known for their family favorite cinnamon roll pancakes and waffles. They also have other greats made from scratch muffins and cinnamon rolls.

5. Make sure to check out all the fun and funky décor inside the big restaurant. The whole back wall when you enter the restaurant is covered in unique license plates. They also have other fun décor from auctions and that guests bring in!

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Amanda: You’ll love the cinnamon roll pancakes. They are great for kids too!

Rob: Try the chicken friend chicken. It doesn’t disappoint.

RELATED: Home Plate Café is a place where everybody knows your name!

RELATED: East End Café has a community library built within the restaurant!

RELATED: Folks from across the world make pit stops at Nick's Bar-B-Q and Catfish!