HENSLEY, Ark. — It may be a small community but the food is far from small! Huge portions of food and southern hospitality at East End Café!

1. The East End Café is technically in Hensley but it is full of East End community members every day. It’s a place where everyone knows your name and you are truly part of the community and restaurant family whether you live nearby or not.

2. For decades, the café has served home cooked breakfast, dinner and supper. Daily specials and homemade desserts are also a big hit including their enormous fried pies.

3. The fried pies aren’t the only huge portions. The café prides itself on having home cooked food that is affordable and will leave you totally full and happy. The portion sizes are all pretty large!

4. The restaurant added a nice deck out back called the Garden of Eatin’ where local musicians come and play during lunch and dinner. It’s also just a nice, spacious place to eat when the weather plays nice.

5. One other cool part of the café is the community library the owner built within the restaurant. It’s a total honor system library with people bringing in books for the shelves and taking them home to read. You can also grab a table to eat at in the library space.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Rob: Give yourself extra time when you visit to meet community members. There are so many regulars with great stories that will make you feel like family.

Amanda: This place has some of the best biscuits and gravy I have had! It’s definitely worth a try!