LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While the restaurant has been around for decades as an Italian lover’s favorite, the newer owners are making some exciting updates.

1. Graffiti’s Italian was designed initially to be like a New York City style Italian restaurant. The seating is close and personal meant to foster community and a warm, inviting dining experience.

2. Armando and Sarah Bolaños took over the restaurant a few years ago and have been working to make it even more family friendly. They even have special events where parents can dine while their kids are taken care of by staff in another room! Their goal is to make Graffiti’s a place where families can enjoy high quality food while making lasting memories around the dinner table.

3. One of the menu staples that Graffiti’s has always been famous for is their garlic bread. Many around town say it’s their favorite. They also serve cheesy garlic bread which is a big crowd-pleaser.

4. Their linguine dish is another crowd pleasing popular dish. They do a linguine plate that is prepared atop a massive cheese wheel after it’s been fired up to melted perfection. It’s then served hot and fresh right to your table from the cheese wheel.

5. Graffiti’s has won multiple awards at Italian festivals for their homemade pasta sauces. Armando says part of the reason some of the dishes are so good is because of the “secret in the sauce”.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Amanda: Do not go to Graffiti’s and not eat the garlic bread. It will change your life and rock your world! SO good!

Rob: For a great take on an Italian classic, grab the chicken parmesan. I loved it.