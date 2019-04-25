HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — You could eat at the same table Al Capone and other infamous gangsters once sat at the Ohio Club in Hot Springs!

1. For over 100 years the Ohio Club has been the place to be. It all started in 1905 as a Bar and Casino. The Ohio Club has been a stop off place for many celebrities. Al Capone, Bugsy Segel, Bugs Moran, Lucky Luciano, just to name a few of the gangsters. Babe Ruth was the most famous to visit.

2. Live entertainment is a mainstay at the Ohio Club with music 7 nights a week! Many headliner talents have played at the club throughout history, too. In 1915 Al Jolson performed at the Ohio Club, Mid 30's saw Mae West perform and an entire host of Blues and Jazz performers played though the 60's. The tradition continues!

3. Speaking of music, the Ohio Club is proud to present a weekly night of Jazz. The Clyde Pound Trio performs every week and they feature a special guest every week; some of which have been world class jazz artists. Thursday night has quickly become the place to be for Jazz.

4. When it comes to the food, they are known for massive, juicy delicious burgers! They have incorporated history with their burger menu by creating the Big Al Double Cheeseburger. It’s topped with Templeton Rye Whiskey Sauce, Al Capone’s favorite drink made into sauce.

5. Their Ohio Burger has been voted by many as the best burger in Hot Springs. It’s also the Club’s most popular. It is a hand-patted beef patty with a lot of spice in it, served on a square bun. The burger includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, hot mustard and a single fried onion ring.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips

Rob: You gotta try the Big Al. It was one of the best burgers I have ever had!

Amanda: Get to the Club early for the live music. It’s such a fun, intimate live music atmosphere but it does have a limited amount of seating.