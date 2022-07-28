El Sur & Chick Fil A opening in Little Rock

With Little Rock welcoming a brand new Chick Fil A location on Broadway, the city is now eagerly awaiting the openings of El Sur and Wright's BBQ.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the last few weeks there's been so much news in the local food scene. New restaurants are coming, while others are saying goodbye. Let's take a look at who's staying and who's leaving.

Most notable is rumors of Wright’s BBQ opening a Little Rock location. Wright’s is a popular BBQ staple in NWA. It’s garnered the attention of Garth Brooks, University of Arkansas Football Coach Sam Pittman, and is even served at Razorback Stadium.

The restaurant recently posted a cryptic tweet with just the words “Little Rock.” Owner and Little Rock native Jordan Wright now confirms that he is working on securing a location in the capital city that he expects will be open summer or fall of 2023.

Speaking of new locations, there's a new chapter in the story of El Sur, which Eat It Up has followed for many years.

If you recall Eat It Up was one of the first to tell you of El Sur’s plans to transition from a wildly popular food truck to a brick-and-mortar in Little Rock’s SoMa district. Now, after many months of renovation, owners Luis and Darrin are set to open their doors this week and gave us an exclusive first peek of their now restaurant.

They will open for dinner on Friday, August 29th. The menu will resemble that of the food truck, with many more additions planned for the near future.

You can check out their Instagram and Facebook for their new hours.

Wrapping up the talks of new restaurants, there's a new Chick-Fil-A that's now open on Broadway.

This week the long-anticipated opening of downtown Little Rock’s Chic-Fil-A has finally happened. It's located on the corner of Broadway and 7th street, where a former McDonald's was located.

An important thing to remember if you go to the newest addition to the Little Rock food scene; this is a drive-thru only location.

Unfortunately, it's not all hellos, as the Soul Fish Café is saying goodbye to the city.

If you’re a fan of the restaurant, you’ll want to schedule a visit soon. Over the weekend the restaurant announced they would not be renewing their lease and will be closing the doors for good on August 7th.