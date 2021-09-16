Drink in one hand, food in the other: Flyway Brewing serving up delicious brews & bites!

Flyway Brewing has crafted their menu to be primarily handheld food options that pair great with beer.

5 things you need to know about Flyway Brewing!

1.) Flyway Brewing brews all their beers right here in central Arkansas with rotating flavor creations. They have 12+ beers on tap and shift out the flavors seasonally.

2.) Flyway's motto is to have a beer in one hand and food in the other. That's why they've crafted their menu to be primarily handheld food options that pair great with beer.

3.) The Flyway name comes from the Mississippi Flyway, the largest bird migratory route in the Americas. Running from central Canada to the area surrounding the Gulf of Mexico, the flyway bottles up like a funnel over Arkansas, representing the narrowest portion in the route.

4.) Flyway is passionate about conservation efforts, and they give regularly to organizations that support those causes.

5.) Flyway is a sister company to Argenta's Brood and Barley. They provide a special beer selection made just for them!

Skot and Amanda's Pro Tips:

Skot: You can't go wrong with the buffalo chicken cheese fries!