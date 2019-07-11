CARLISLE, Ark. — Right off highway 40 in Carlisle, you’ll find a BBQ lovers gem. Celebrities, passersby, and locals can’t get enough of Nick’s.

1. While Nick’s has a loyal local following, due to its location right off the highway, they get to meet a lot of people just driving through looking for a great meal. They have a wall of photos from notable celebrities that have visited the restaurant during their travels.

2. Nick’s is a multi-generational family-owned restaurant that is committed to making guests feel like they are part of the family. They have even named certain seats for regulars that come in often. It’s like the Cheers of BBQ joints.

3. Their recipes started with family recipes and they continue with family recipes to this day. For decades, since 1972, the food has been consistent with the same flavors that made them so popular.

4. Nick’s is famous for their homemade BBQ sauce and many customers buy it to use when they cook at home.

5. Nick’s recently expanded into a much larger, modern restaurant with more space and party rooms that can accommodate large crowds.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Rob: Get the sampler! There is a reason they have BBQ and catfish in their name. Both are great!

Amanda: Can’t go wrong with a brisket sandwich with sweet coleslaw! Their pulled pork sandwich and ribs are also dynamite!

