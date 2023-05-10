This Conway-based food truck is bringing a fresh take on gourmet burgers & empanadas to the city

Banada Burger is a food truck in Conway that's reinvented two popular dishes to create a delicious fusion of flavors— the empanada burger!

CONWAY, Ark. — The COVID-19 pandemic rocked the restaurant industry, but out of those dark times, a food truck renaissance was born— and that’s where the story of Banada Burger begins!

“The pandemic shook the restaurant business as it currently was but gave a lot of people an opportunity for people to open a food truck,” explained Joseph Walker, the owner and chef at Banada Burger Food Truck.

So what is a banada burger? It’s a unique mashup of fresh, locally sourced beef patties served between two deep-fried empanadas.

The creativity doesn’t stop there though. Walker’s menu also includes breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy, and breakfast burgers!

One of the most unique items on the menu is white BBQ sauce. Walker kept the secret ingredients to himself but explained he simply doesn’t like regular BBQ sauce and wanted something more creamy. His version is creamy, tangy, and goes great on burgers and fries!

Walker, a professionally trained chef, has spent many years in the hospitality industry. Much of his training was in New Mexico where he mastered the arts of using peppers to create delicious Hispanic flare, which he credits for his love of empanadas.

Banada Burger got its start as a food truck in Idaho, but Walker and his family longed for the comforts only small-town Arkansas could provide— so his family loaded their truck up and relocated here where they have fallen in love with all things Arkansas.