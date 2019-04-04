Franke’s Cafeteria has been around for nearly 100 years, and one thing has remained -- good food.
- Franke’s is a place with endless options with one of the longest cafeteria-style food bars in the state! They have something for nearly everyone: a Regular (a la carte) Plate for the more hearty appetites, a Lite Plate, for less cost and quantity conscience, and even a Veggie/Salad Plate for the veggie lovers.
- Franke’s is also a great place for families. For kids, they have a Child’s Plate for kids under 12. There are even nights where kids can eat free and can get a free “prize” from the treasure box in the dining room.
- The menu hasn’t changed too much from the original menu. The eggplant casserole and the custard pie are two long time favorites that have the same, original recipe.
- Franke's has several locations including two downtown and one on the city's west side. In celebration of the 100 year anniversary they also announced a Conway location.
- Franke’s has won many local awards in a variety of categories like Best Home Cooking/Best Cafeteria/Best Family Restaurant/Best Healthy Eating/and Best Plate Lunch among others.
Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips:
Amanda: With so many options don’t be afraid to try new things! We really liked pretty much everything we tried and we tried A LOT of the menu!
Rob: Try the chicken fingers, carrot salad, and hush puppies! Those were some of my favorites.