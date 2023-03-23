This gourmet cookie shop has an even sweeter backstory

At Binx Cookiery in Hot Springs, you'll find tasty treats almost too beautiful to eat! But these aren't your average cookies— these are gourmet.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — You’ve heard of a bakery, but have you heard of a cookiery? We hadn’t either! It’s a small-batch bakery that specializes in all things cookies!

Though the cookies you’ll find at Binx Cookiery in Hot Springs aren’t your average sweets— these are gourmet cookies.

From stuffed cookies, cookie cakes, and cookie dough pops, this classic treat can be made any way you can imagine with their unique one-of-a-kind recipes— and decorated so beautifully you'll want to frame them!

They even whipped up some custom cookies for Team THV11, including one with a familiar face on it.

When you look at how beautiful these cookies are, you assume that owner and head-baker Kaelyn Elder must have an extensive background in culinary arts, but that’s not the case at all.

In fact, it’s the story behind this place that makes one appreciate the high quality of her work even more.

Kaelyn had never made anything from scratch until December 2018. At that time she had been diagnosed with a tumor and described this period in her life as dark and difficult, both physically and mentally.

However, her daughter, whose nickname is Binx, asked her mom to get up and make Christmas cookies one day. She wouldn’t take no for an answer.

At that moment something special happened. Kaelyn found baking and decorating cookies to be therapeutic.

She felt better simply by being in the kitchen. It was something she was naturally good at and enjoyed doing.

“It saved my life,” she explained.

The more she baked, the more popular she became. Word spread of how beautiful and tasty her creations were, and she began taking orders through Facebook, baking out of her home until she simply couldn’t keep up with the demand.

Fast forward only a few years, and Kaelyn and her husband Matthias have opened a brick and mortar on Malvern Avenue in Hot Springs across from Lakeside High School.