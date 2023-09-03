Grady's brings the taste of St. Louis to Little Rock

On this week's episode of Eat It Up, Skot Covert visits Grady's Pizza & Subs, a St. Louis-style eatery right here in the heart of Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eat It Up fans have been recommending Grady’s Pizza and Subs for a while now, and we are so glad they did.

The food at Grady's is just as unique as the story behind the place— they pride themselves on being one of the only “St. Louis style” eateries in Central Arkansas.

This unique style of pizza is notable for its emphasis on cheese— and we’re talking about a lot of cheese on these pies! Additionally, Grady’s pizza has a creamier taste, just like they do in the St. Louis area.

You can find staples such as meat lovers, pepperoni, and supreme here, all with a unique spin to meet the St. Louis standards that have defined Grady’s since it opened in 1981.

While pizza is always a popular choice, we can’t forget about the sandwiches!

The most popular sandwich is known as “The Grinder”, which we tried and instantly fell in love with. This sub is loaded with turkey, ham, and salami topped off with lettuce, tomato, and a blend of mayo and mustard.

Each sandwich is served on onion bread that is baked fresh daily. The combination of flavors makes this sandwich one of the best.

If you’re looking for something lighter, there's another great option. Their signature salads could easily feed two people. Perhaps the best part of these gigantic salads is the dressing— each one is homemade.

Want a snack before your meal arrives? Order the toasted ravioli and thank us later.

Grady’s has been an iconic part of Central Arkansas’ food scene for over 40 years. The family-owned restaurant is most proud of the family-centric atmosphere, claiming it's kept a very loyal customer base coming back for decades.

For many of the staff here, working at Grady’s is more than a job— it’s their family. Some employees have worked at Grady’s for nearly 30 years!