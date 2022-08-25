This Arkansas restaurant serves soul food in a local airport

The Grider Field Restaurant is making a name for itself not only in Pine Bluff, but around the country, with food so good that people literally fly in to get it.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A soul food restaurant in a local airport has made Pine Bluff a food destination!

When you think of amazing soul food, you may not think of your local municipal airport but that’s exactly what we’re talking about this week!

The food being served up at Grider Field Restaurant at the Pine Bluff Airport is so good that it’s made Pine Bluff a destination not just for locals, but air travelers from across the country as well.

At Grider Field Restaurant you’ll find a large menu that includes staples from fried and baked chicken, liver and onions, to meatloaf and gumbo.

Does this remind you of lunch at grandma’s house on a Sunday afternoon? Well, there’s a reason for that.

The owner of the restaurant, Berdia Monson, is a grandma herself. Her recipes were curated after decades of cooking for her family as well as her catering career in Chicago.

It’s a family affair here too. Grandma Berdia runs the restaurant with the help of her multigenerational family.

While Grider Field has become synonymous for soul food, Berdia refers to it as “not soul food, but good food,” and we definitely agree!

If you have an interest in aviation, you’ll love dining here. The restaurant provides an up-close view of the runway and tarmac with planes routinely arriving and departing. Some of those planes are quiet literally flying in just for the food-- it’s that good!

The airport itself is rich with history. In World War II, it was the training facility for over 9,000 airmen. Display cases of WWII memorabilia line the walls of the terminal.

At the end of the war the federal government returned the air field to the City of Pine Bluff.

So whether you have to drive or fly-in, you should make plans to dine here regardless of your preferred method of transportation.