Guillermo's offers the most extensive selection of coffee & tea in the state

On this week's Eat It Up, Skot Covert visits Guillermo's, a gourmet coffee house that roasts their own beans right here in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Coffee, culture, and community— those are the principles that define Guillermo’s Gourmet Coffee in Little Rock.

Certainly, Guillermo’s is known for its coffee, but there’s so much more to love about this place!

From coffee snobs to those that prefer classic black coffee, there are so many options. In fact, Guillermo’s offers the most extensive selection of coffee and state in the entire state of Arkansas.

They source fresh coffee beans from nine different countries across the world and roast them fresh in-house— it’s a true “farm-to-cup” operation!

In addition to a wide array of coffee beans, there’s no shortage of ways to have your coffee brewed.

From the classic black coffee to the popular lattes and cappuccino, to cortado’s and cubano’s— they will make your coffee any way you want it!

I tried a cortado for the first time and I’m now ashamed of how many times I’ve been back to get more. Needless to say, co-owner James Alley knew exactly how to find something I’d love.

For some people, so many options could be overwhelming. No worries! The Alley family and their team pride themselves on helping newcomers find just the right cup of joe!

In many ways, this makes your trip to the coffee shop more of an adventure that takes you all around the world without even needing a passport or plane ticket!

In addition to truly gourmet coffee, you’ll find a wide-ranging menu of food to choose from.

One of the most popular menu items is the breakfast burrito, and trust me I now understand exactly why. The sweet potato & chorizo breakfast burrito is incredible. Like the cortado, I’ve already been back and ordered more.

Perhaps one of the most admirable aspects of Guillermo’s is their commitment to the community. It’s not only a hub for local civic groups to meet, but the Alley family goes out of their way to support other locally owned eateries.

In fact, items from Community Bakery, The Croissanterie, and Burge’s are proudly served here making it a one-stop-shop for some of Central Arkansas’ most popular food and coffee.

Some more of Guillermo’s coffee options include:

Espresso

Americano

Latte

Cappuccino

Frappuccino

Breve

Cortado

Cubano

Traditional Macchiato