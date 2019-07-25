Welcome to Arkansas' destination for Arkansas-Style Mexican food!

1. Heights Taco has their own unique cuisine, branded Ark-Mex. They bring your favorite Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired dishes with local, seasonal and Arkansas influences.

2. Their cheese dip is the CHAMPION CHEESE DIP of America and the world. Seriously. The restaurant didn’t just win the World Cheese Dip Championship, they won over taste buds on Washington's Capitol Hill. A conversation between Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton and Texas Senator Ted Cruz led to a battle between queso and cheese dip for a few of our nation’s legislators. The blind taste test revealed Heights as the winner!

3. They are known for their fan favorite Pickle Fried Chicken Tacos. Unique taco combinations matched with some delicious cocktails and mocktails are a staple for guests.

4. Heights Taco wears their name proud. They are widely involved in the Heights community of Little Rock. Every year thousands of people flock to their Annual Street Festival - CINCO de HEIGHTS! They shut down the street in front of HTT for a few hours of live music, a golf cart decorating competition, a golf cart giveaway, kid activities, margarita shacks, beer tents, mojito zones, tacos, street snacks and more. They donate many of the proceeds to local charities totaling thousands of dollars each year.

5. Everything at Heights Taco is fresh and as local as possible. They utilize seasonal farmer’s market ingredients whenever they can. All of their smoked meats, tortillas, tamales, syrups, sauces, chow-chow, dressings, and juices are made in-house in their kitchen daily.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro-tips:

Rob: My favorite was the pickle fried chicken taco. I could have eaten a hundred that day. At least.

Amanda: Try their brunch! They have a fantastic brunch menu. No matter what you eat or when you eat, just get that cheese dip as an app!