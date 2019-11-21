HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — This Hot Springs Village Gem is like a home away from home.

1. Home Plate Café has a little bit of everything when it comes to great food! They have daily lunch and dinner specials. Plus, they have fun with theme-based meals including French Cuisine Night, A Taste of the Orient, Oktoberfest and A Taste of New Orleans and more. Breakfast is also served daily (they are known for huge cinnamon rolls!)

2. The owners describe the café as a place with a warm and charming atmosphere that combines "Good Home Cookin" with lots of memorabilia from Americas' favorite pass time, baseball. They want people to come and feel like they are home. The friendly staff will “spoil” you from beginning to end.

3. Great home cooking includes dessert! They have several homemade pies and cakes to choose from that are baked fresh daily. Their peanut butter pie and possum pie are crowd favorites.

4. They have hand-cut steak for breakfast, lunch, and dinner to satisfy carnivorous cravings!

5. Many of the baseball memorabilia pieces in the restaurant were brought in by customers and they are often getting in new things. Make sure to check the walls for new fun pieces each time you visit.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Rob: It’s worth the trip no matter where you live and the food is a bonus!

Amanda: Go introduce yourself to the owners if you see them! They are often seen in the restaurant chatting with their daily customers! Tell them Rob and Amanda sent you!

