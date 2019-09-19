ARKANSAS, USA — Don’t be fooled, this food truck does way more than just breakfast dishes. These biscuit centric dishes come hot and ready for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!

1. The biscuits used at Delta Biscuit Co. are around 4 inches. Think the size of a big hamburger bun but as a buttermilk biscuit. It took years for owner Hayne Begley to get the recipe just perfect to make them big and full of flavor.

2. While they do a mean biscuit and gravy dish they also have a lot of creative options including French toast biscuits. Yes, it’s like French toast but with biscuits. Who knew that would taste so good?

3. Delta Biscuit Co. has a commitment to using fresh, local ingredients as often as possible. They utilize Arkansas farmer's market products in their menus.

4. While Delta Biscuit Co. does a lot of public food truck events, businesses can also hire them to come out and set up shop for lunches and dinners!

5. One of their most popular dishes is the Hillbilly Benedict. It’s like an eggs benedict but with a split biscuit, Petit Jean Ham, 2 over-easy eggs, and homemade sausage gravy.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Amanda: Download the Mobile Nom app to follow where they and other local food trucks are setting up shop each day!

Rob: Try the Hillbilly Benedict, you won’t be disappointed!!

