CONWAY, Ark. — The Patio Café in Conway is the PERFECT place to eat this spring/summer!

1. The name says it all. The patio of the Patio Café is huge and it’s perfect for enjoying great food and a lovely summer breeze.

2. Did we mention the patio is also dog friendly? Perfect place to take your pup and enjoy a nice lunch.

3. During the summer months, make sure to check their Facebook page to see when live music will be there. What better way to spend the evening than with love music on a cozy porch?

4. The food is fresh and homemade, made with as many local ingredients as possible; many from the farmers market right down the street.

5. It’s a popular place to grab coffee and breakfast, with plenty of students inside eating, drinking coffee and working on a laptop.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tip