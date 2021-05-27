Incredible patios and plates, La Terraza Rum & Lounge is the perfect summer dining spot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — La Terraza was recently featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on the Food Network making it a spot visitors travel to from all over the country.
5 THINGS YOU'LL LOVE ABOUT LA TERRAZA
- One of the top things people love about La Terraza aside from the food is the patio dining. Their multi-level terrace is situated right in the heart of Hillcrest surrounded by lush trees. It's an outdoor dining dream.
- The restaurant is family owned and operated using many family recipes passed down through the years. You'll find heart and soul in every dish.
- Speaking of the food, La Terraza offers authentic Venezuelan staples like arepas and empanadas, but the menu has a lot of Spanish inspired cuisine. They also have a popular Paella dish that is served table side for two with over 15 ingredients in it. Everything is prepared and made to order.
- They have an extensive rum collection as reflected by their name of being a "rum lounge". They are known for their mojitos which are fresh and come in multiple flavors.
- La Terraza was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri. When you go inside, you'll see pictures of the staff with the DDD crew!
Skot and Amanda's Pro-Tips:
Amanda: Grab a mojito and a friend and order the paella for the patio!
Skot: Get the steak that is served to the table on a lava stone! It cooks at the table and you can get it exactly to your personal preference. Plus, it's fun.