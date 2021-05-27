x
Incredible patios and plates, La Terraza Rum & Lounge is the perfect summer dining spot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — La Terraza was recently featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on the Food Network making it a spot visitors travel to from all over the country.

5 THINGS YOU'LL LOVE ABOUT LA TERRAZA

  1. One of the top things people love about La Terraza aside from the food is the patio dining. Their multi-level terrace is situated right in the heart of Hillcrest surrounded by lush trees. It's an outdoor dining dream.
  2. The restaurant is family owned and operated using many family recipes passed down through the years. You'll find heart and soul in every dish.
  3. Speaking of the food, La Terraza offers authentic Venezuelan staples like arepas and empanadas, but the menu has a lot of Spanish inspired cuisine. They also have a popular Paella dish that is served table side for two with over 15 ingredients in it. Everything is prepared and made to order.
  4. They have an extensive rum collection as reflected by their name of being a "rum lounge". They are known for their mojitos which are fresh and come in multiple flavors.
  5. La Terraza was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri. When you go inside, you'll see pictures of the staff with the DDD crew!

Skot and Amanda's Pro-Tips:

Amanda: Grab a mojito and a friend and order the paella for the patio!

Skot: Get the steak that is served to the table on a lava stone! It cooks at the table and you can get it exactly to your personal preference. Plus, it's fun.

