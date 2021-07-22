Dugan's Pub in Little Rock offers a genuine Irish experience

In addition to classic pub food, Dugan's Pub also has some of the largest mozzarella sticks in the state. Go out and try them!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week, we're digging into some 'pub grub' at Dugan's Pub! It's one of downtown Little Rock's most popular neighborhood restaurants.

Here are five things to know about Dugan's Pub!

1.) Owner, Don Dugan, got deep in his Irish roots when opening Dugan's over a decade ago. Inspired by Irish culture, he wanted to open a pub with a genuine experience right in the River Market. That means they serve things like an Irish stout, a wide whiskey selection and of course, homemade fish and chips.

2.) In addition to classic pub food, they also have some of the largest mozzarella sticks in the state. They're made with a homemade batter and are a crowd favorite.

3.) Another genuine Irish pub element at Dugan's is their special area called a "pub snug." It's a little room off in a private area that is typically in true Irish pubs. The snug is a place for patrons who prefer not to be seen in the public bar. Historically, it was a hideout for clergy in Irish culture.

4.) In addition to a made-from-scratch food and drink experience, Dugan's also is a place for entertainment with a small stage that brings in local performers on weekends.

5.) In addition to local performers, they also offer community events like karaoke and trivia. It's truly a "public house," which is what the "pub" is short for. They've even had weddings and wakes at the pub.

Skot and Amanda's Pro Tips:

Amanda: "Those mozzarella sticks are incredible! Be ready to share!"