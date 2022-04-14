Las Delicias is the perfect place for authentic Mexican desserts, snacks

For those from Mexico, Las Delicias is a literal taste of home and that’s a point of pride for co-owner Fransico “Frank” Yanez.

CONWAY, Ark. — Are you looking to take a trip to Mexico soon? Perhaps just hop in the car and head to Conway or Morrilton instead. The second you walk through the doors of Las Delicias you’ll be greeted by vibrant colors, friendly staff, and the smell of authentic Mexican desserts and snacks.

Las Delicias serves a large selection of homemade paletas, which are similar to popsicles. The difference is paletas are made using fresh fruit instead of just surgar, flavoring, and water. They also make 32 different flavors of ice cream!

One of the most popular ice cream flavors is also their most unique – corn ice cream. Yes, you read that correctly, corn ice cream. Skot and Hayden were both surprised by how good it was!

Their pro-tips: