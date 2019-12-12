NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Family run since 1956, Lindsey’s Hospitality House is all about treating people like family and serving authentic BBQ. Everything is homemade and the original 95-year-old owner still comes in to help cook their famous sides.

We take a look at the history of Lindsey’s and how they have sustained their place as a North Little Rock favorite all these years.

1. The Original Lindsey's Bar-B-Q was opened by D.L. Lindsey Sr. in 1956 only a block away from its current location. Lindsey's Hospitality House is currently owned and operated by his son, Donnie II, and Donnie's wife, Eleanor. The business has always been run by a member of the Lindsey family.

2. The current location is bigger and open later than the original Lindsey’s. The lunch crowd dining area now holds approximately 70-80 guests. Plus there is room for 200+ in their 4000 sq. ft. banquet facility. There are a lot of banquets there during the week especially during the holidays!

3. Everything at Lindsey’s is family recipe based and all sides are made from scratch. The original Mr. Lindsey still comes in to make them often. Staff members say he cooks with love!

4. Their famous Lindsey’s BBQ Sauce is sold in store. It’s a crowd favorite for all of their BBQ. You can pick one up while you’re grabbing lunch or dinner!

5. Don’t forget to grab one of Lindsey’s famous desserts. From fried pies to sweet potato pie, you don’t want to leave Lindsey’s without a sweet treat.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Amanda: Make sure to look at all the photos on the walls in the restaurant. Amazing family photos spanning decades line the walls showing tons of history. Plus, catch a few photos of the celebs who made their way to Lindsey’s.

Rob: I loved all the food especially the ribs! Can’t go wrong with any of their BBQ!

