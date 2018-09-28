LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - This week's Eat It Up highlights Southern Table -- a restaurant featuring homemade food and an 'at-home' experience.

Southern Table is the perfect place to take a group of friends. It’s a boards and bites restaurant, which means they specialize in “meant to be shared” small plates and boards with meats and cheeses. The wine, oils, vinaigrettes, and cheeses served at Southern Table are all homemade! Try any of them for a totally original experience. The owner, Margie, is known for her positive attitude and warm demeanor. Eating at Southern Table is like walking into her dining room for a meal. She offers free hugs and full stomachs! Do yourself a big favor and try lunch or dinner on the patio. It’s one of the best patios in the city surrounded by fresh plants, flowers and fountains. If you are vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, keto or have additional food-related allergies, Southern Table has MANY options for people with all types of needs. They also make sure to use the freshest products from local farms as much as possible.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Amanda: GET THE PANDORO!! It’s the traditional, Italian sweet yeast bread often served as a welcoming dish! It’s incredible especially when topped with fresh fruit!

Rob: If you aren’t sure what to order, just ask Margie. She is extremely knowledgeable and helpful!

