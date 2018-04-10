LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - This week's Eat It Up is all about Sauce(d), a pizza joint with an eclectic menu.

1.) They are known for their Neapolitan-style pizza which is cooked 60-90 seconds in really high heat giving it a thinner crust that’s softer than American style pizza. It also means no sauce! If you want the pizza to be a little crispier though, just ask! They’ll do it.

2.) The head chef, Amanda Ivy, has experience working in everything from fine dining to food trucks. She was even featured on The Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. That means the menu has creative, high-quality dishes made by a pro.

3.) Sauced is the perfect place for a date night, where you can sit and watch them cooking meals while enjoying your own meal the dining room. Or, you can visit the bar and enjoy a game while sipping on something from their extensive wine, beer and cocktail selection.

4.) Sauced has a ton of funky, fun décor. Right when you walk in, look to your left to see the wall of pizza peels! It’s a great place to snap an Instagram picture! Also, in the private dining room make sure to check out the keg lights!

5.) Check out Sauced for their weekend brunch. It’s one of Chef Ivy’s favorite things to cook. The saucy cathead chicken biscuit comes from an old family recipe. Check it out!

Rob and Amanda’s Pro-Tips:

Rob: Don’t let the sauceless pizza fool you, it’s really good. You won’t miss the sauce. Give the “Some Like It Hot” pizza a try.

Amanda: Start with the pizza, but don’t end with the pizza. Try one of their unique appetizers like the burrata; many customers we visited said they loved it!

