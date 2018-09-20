LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- This week's Eat It Up was all about the classics! Amanda and Rob hit up a staple in Little Rock. Here's what they learned!

Community Bakery has a 71-year history! Community Bakery was started in 1947 in the Rose City section of North Little Rock. The bakery moved to a storefront near 14th and Main Streets in Little Rock in 1952. A west Little Rock location in 1986 and then the Main Street store relocated to its current location in 1993.

Community Bakery is still a scratch bakery! All of their baking and cake decorating is done at the Main Street location and many of the recipes used 60 years ago are still in use today.

Community Bakery has been voted “Best Bakery” in Central Arkansas in the Arkansas Times Readers Choice Awards and “Best Bakery” in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Best of Central Arkansas Awards almost every year since the awards were established.

The company’s top selling items are their “classic” bacon egg and cheese sandwich on a croissant, the sausage rolls, and the iced sugar cookies. Note: They serve the classic sammy all day! And..hurry to get those sausage rolls and cookies because they often sell out. Or, call ahead to have them save you one!

The bakery also serves as a showcase for local artists. You can regularly see new selections of art at their Main Street location.

Amanda and Rob Pro Tips:

Amanda: Head there after dinner for a great dessert. The bakery is open late until 9 Fridays and Saturdays. It's the perfect place for evening sweet treat.

Rob: If you can’t decide what to eat, definitely get the classic sandwich! Also, the avocado melt is a lesser known favorite that’s worth a try! You can even personalize it by adding some meat or a fried egg.

via GIPHY

© 2018 KTHV