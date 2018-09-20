LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- This week's Eat It Up was all about the classics! Amanda and Rob hit up a staple in Little Rock. Here's what they learned!

  1. Community Bakery has a 71-year history! Community Bakery was started in 1947 in the Rose City section of North Little Rock. The bakery moved to a storefront near 14th and Main Streets in Little Rock in 1952. A west Little Rock location in 1986 and then the Main Street store relocated to its current location in 1993.

  • Community Bakery is still a scratch bakery! All of their baking and cake decorating is done at the Main Street location and many of the recipes used 60 years ago are still in use today.

  • Community Bakery has been voted “Best Bakery” in Central Arkansas in the Arkansas Times Readers Choice Awards and “Best Bakery” in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Best of Central Arkansas Awards almost every year since the awards were established.

  • The company’s top selling items are their “classic” bacon egg and cheese sandwich on a croissant, the sausage rolls, and the iced sugar cookies. Note: They serve the classic sammy all day! And..hurry to get those sausage rolls and cookies because they often sell out. Or, call ahead to have them save you one!

  • The bakery also serves as a showcase for local artists. You can regularly see new selections of art at their Main Street location.

    Amanda and Rob Pro Tips:

    Amanda: Head there after dinner for a great dessert. The bakery is open late until 9 Fridays and Saturdays. It's the perfect place for evening sweet treat.

    Rob: If you can’t decide what to eat, definitely get the classic sandwich! Also, the avocado melt is a lesser known favorite that’s worth a try! You can even personalize it by adding some meat or a fried egg.

