K. Hall & Son’s | A one stop shop for rich history, delicious food, & fresh produce

One of the most legendary places to get southern food is K. Hall & Sons Produce in Little Rock, where they have tasty meals, fresh goods, and a rich family history.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One of the most legendary places to get southern comfort food is K. Hall & Son’s Produce in Little Rock.

Whether you're there for southern staples like fried chicken or catfish, or their Seafood Saturday and occasional Soul food Sunday menus— this family serves it all.

To be clear, K. Hall & Son’s isn’t your typical restaurant. In fact, that’s the most interesting part about this place— it’s not a restaurant.

It originally opened off historic Wright Avenue in the 1970s as a produce market.

Mr. Knoxie Hall purchased the property, formerly a gas station, to sell produce grown at the Hall family farm in Wrightsville.

He would eventually add a small kitchen with the purpose of cooking food for the family that worked in the business.

Once customers would see and smell the delicious southern cuisine being cooked, it left their mouths watering.

Eventually, the Hall Family expanded their offerings to include cooked food and a deli to compliment the produce selections.

Since a full sit-down restaurant was never the plan, don’t expect to find tables and chairs here.

True to its roots, K. Hall & Son's is still a grab-and-go operation. Most people either eat in their cars or tailgate.

The burgers are especially famous. Craig proclaimed it one of the best he’s ever had— he wouldn’t share it with me, so I’ll take his word!

Seasoned to perfection, you’ll find what must be the largest chicken wings in the South made fresh to order.

Don’t forget to ask for some Sweet Stella Sauce, a homemade dipping sauce named after Mrs. Estelle Hall.

Saturdays are special at K Hall & Son's. Their annual Seafood Saturdays draw a crowd that wraps around the block almost every week.

Crawfish, shrimp, crab legs, lobster tails— if you can catch it, they’re probably serving it.

This is a multi-generation operation. Now owned by Knoxie’s son David, you’ll also find the third generation working. David’s three sons, David Jr, Daron, and Devin, all play a large role in the day-to-day operations.

Think of K Hall & Son's as a one-stop shop. You’ll find locally-grown fresh produce, groceries, and household items here as well.