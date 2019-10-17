LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you haven’t made your way to West Little Rock lately, this Promenade favorite is a must-visit.

Local Lime describes its cuisine as fresh-Mex. That means they have flavor-packed dishes inspired by Mexican street fare and Latin American flavors with a hint of Tex-Mex flare. Speaking of fresh, Local Lime makes small batches of its delicious guacamole every day with local ingredients. They have a commitment to choosing as many local ingredients for their products as possible. Their menu is also chef-crafted and made from scratch. One of the specials that we hear is soon to become a regular menu item is a totally unique cheese dip that comes with some fire! Literally. We’re talking about their Spicy Hatch Green Chile Queso Flameado (flamed cheese)! Their version is made with hatch green chiles and chicken, chorizo, or corn and zucchini, and served with just-made guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh lemon and line and flour tortillas. One of the main draws of Local Lime is its incredible bar. It’s the centerpiece and heart of the restaurant. You can eat at the bar or get a delicious handcrafted cocktail made with premium tequila, mezcal, and juices. Local Lime also has a great remodeled patio space that is perfect for enjoying a meal in the beautiful Promenade shopping center.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips

Amanda: Grab the salsa trio as an app. You’ll want to try a variety because they are so good!

Rob: Make sure to try the guacamole because it is so fresh!

RELATED: Eat It Up tries some of the world's wildest burgers at North Bar!

RELATED: Purple Cow wins best milkshake in Arkansas; Eat It Up puts them to the taste test