Mama's Gyros | The Southern twist on authentic Mediterranean dishes

For over 40 years, Mama's Gyros Grill in Sherwood has been serving authentic Mediterranean street food with a southern twist, and customers can't get enough of it!

Example video title will go here for this video

SHERWOOD, Ark. — For over four decades Mama’s Gyros Grill in Sherwood has been serving up authentic Mediterranean street food. Along the way they’ve added many southern-twists and Central Arkansas can’t get enough of it!

Mama’s was opened in 1982 by a Greek immigrant, affectionately known as “Mama.”

While Mama isn’t around anymore, her recipes are still served every day by current owner Randy Akel.

You may wonder how Akel got into the gyro business. He wasn’t a stranger to the restaurant business. He grew up working in restaurants with his parents, who were also immigrants. He got to know Mama throughout his childhood and was very influential in his family’s life.

When Mama began thinking about selling the business she approached Akel. He jumped right in and left his corporate job to continue the legacy that Mama had began many years ago. To this day it’s still a family affair.

Akel tells us the traditional gyros are the number one seller. No surprise here! They’re consistently good and enjoyed by many.

Hummus and falafel are recommended by many and we can attest, they pair perfectly with anything on the menu.

Mama’s also has a stout “Americana” flare to it’s menu. Following gyros, hamburgers and club sandwiches are among the top sellers.

We really enjoyed some of the unique twists, such as the one-of-a-kind “Razorback Gryo.” It’s made with savory BBQ sauces instead of the traditional taziki. While nothing about it is traditional, it’s very good!

While it’s a Sherwood secret, tucked away on Kiehl Avenue, it’s anything but a secret for military and emergency responders.

They adore Mama’s and the support the restaurant has shown over the years. You’ll find a wall full of patches from military groups and various emergency response agencies.