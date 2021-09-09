Mornings on Maumelle Boulevard! MorningSide Bagels serving every batch from scratch

All MorningSide Bagels are made from scratch -- giving them a golden, firm texture on the outside while staying soft and chewy on the inside. Yum!

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Serving up classic, New York Style Bagels, MorningSide Bagels has been a community hub for over a decade. Unique bagels and bagel sandwiches make this place a must stop for your morning!

Here are five reasons to check out MorningSide Bagels:

1.) All MorningSide Bagels are made from scratch - New York Style. That means the bagels are boiled. This gives them a golden, firm texture on the outside while keeping them soft and chewy on the inside.

2.) It's not just the bagels made from scratch; they also have homemade cream cheese schmears. There are seven different flavors including veggie, jalapeño, strawberry, honey almond and more.

3.) They have 17 different bagel flavors. With the bagels and schmear options, that creates over 19,000 possible unique combos. Bagel flavors include everything from the popular maple bacon to chocolate chip and spinach parmesan.

4.) They serve bagel sandwiches that are customizable. A popular choice is the lox bagel with smoked salmon and cream cheese. They also have the American which has classic flavors of eggs and bacon and cheese on a plain bagel.

5.) Some unique items on the menu include their bagel dogs which include Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs wrapped in a golden-brown bagel dough. They also have Stuffies, which are bagel holes with cream cheese baked inside.

Skot & Amanda's Pro Tips:

Amanda: "They have a drive-thru window, so order ahead and do a pickup or call and order while in the drive-thru line to get your order out fast! It's convenient for people grabbing a bite on the way to work."

Skot: "They also have great coffee! They serve Guillermo's Gourmet Coffee which is a local central Arkansas Coffee Roaster. I love their Southern Pecan."