Mayflower’s Stroud’s Diner: Community favorite for 20+ years

Known for being a community gathering place during the Mayflower tornado and oil spill, Stroud’s Diner has been a central Arkansas favorite for over 20 years.

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — 5 Things to Know About Stroud's Diner:

1.) Stroud’s Diner started as a food shack over 20 years ago but became such a popular community staple that it has now been in its much larger building right off I-40 ever since.

2.) Stroud's is known for being a community hub. They became a place of comfort during the Mayflower tornado and during the oil spill near there as well. They never ran out of power or water, so many people flocked to the diner to have food and fellowship during those difficult times.

3.) Stroud's is very community focused and throughout the restaurant, the walls are lined with different trophies and plaques from youth sports teams the restaurant has sponsored over the years.

4.) Stroud's is known for their comfort food. All of it is cooked like you’re right at home. Breakfast tends to get packed as people from the community order popular items like their omelets, biscuits and gravy, and the Diner Special which includes 2 eggs, bacon or sausage, and toasts or biscuits and gravy.

5.) Another popular menu item is the Charlie Burger named after the late Charlie Stroud. It’s a half pound beef patty on Texas toast with Worcestershire sauce, A1, tobasco, grilled onions and cheddar cheese.

Skot and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Skot: Grab a slice of their homemade pie!