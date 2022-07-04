Mean Pig BBQ is a community staple in Cabot

Mean Pig BBQ opened it’s doors 25 years ago in a trailer. Now, this community staple is situated a few hundred feet from the original location.

CABOT, Ark. — One of the most recommended restaurants recommended to us has been Mean Pig BBQ in Cabot.

This community favorite opened it’s doors 25 years ago in a trailer. Now situated a few hundred feet from the original location, Mean Pig BBQ has become a community staple.

Owned by the Merritt family, Mean Pig believes in keeping it simple. The only secret to their success? Time. They believe the key to good food is taking their time. Many of their meets are smoked for 24 hours before being served.

Their delicious, slow-smoked meats aren’t the only thing to love about Mean Pig. Their heart for community service is what has cemented this humble family restaurant as a Cabot staple.

It’s common for owner Buddy Merritt to give full meals to local emergency responders. In fact, Buddy has taken his BBQ to the Little Rock Airforce Base where it was flown overseas as a “taste of home” for deployed service members.

Mean Pig’s fame isn’t just around central Arkansas. They’ve served some famous customers such as Andy Griffith, Aerosmith, and Billy Bob Thornton, among others.

Despite their high profile, the Merrits and Mean Pig have stayed true to their humble roots.