Mercado El Valle sharing their secret recipe with community

Mercado El Valle is a beloved restaurant in Sherwood, providing fresh and authentic Central American dishes to the natural state.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHERWOOD, Ark. — We're making a stop at Mercado El Valle, one of the finest restaurants in all of Sherwood!

The locally-owned business is an all-in-one restaurant, grocery store, bakery, and butcher shop. From the food to the groceries, this restaurant dishes up Central American products which results in a truly authentic experience.

The name itself derives from Central America-- Mercado El Valle translates to “market of the valley.” The shop's concept even leans on this influence, as it's traditional in Central America to offer customers a one-stop-shop destination.



Using generations of family recipes, the Lopez’s have perfected the art of Mexican cuisine. You can describe the food here best with two words: fresh and authentic.

The tortillas are handmade daily, and the meats are sourced straight from the in-house butcher shop. And it’s not just lunch and dinner but breakfast, too! We had some of the best breakfast burrito’s we’ve ever had.

Mercado El Valle is the result of a dream come true. After visiting an aunt who lived in Sherwood the Lopez family immediately knew central Arkansas was where every dream they ever had could come to life.

And while they fell in love with everything central Arkansas had to offer, they longed for their favorite Mexican food from home. It was out of that desire that the Lopez family decided to make it themselves and offer a taste of their culture with their new neighbors.

As for many restaurants that have a popular product, the recipe is often a secret. But, that’s actually not the case here.

The Lopez family prides itself on it’s transparency. As a family they believe their purpose is to share their culture and help others fall in love with the same food they hold so dearly.