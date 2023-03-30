This mom-and-pop shop is serving up family favorites

This week on Eat It Up, Skot Covert visits Speakeasy Café, a mom-and-pop coffee shop turned full-service restaurant in Bryant.

BRYANT, Ark. — A few years ago, the growing community of Bryant lacked many coffee shops— until Michael Carpenter, an experienced restaurant owner sought to fill the void.

He moved his family to Bryant and opened what is now known as Speakeasy Café.

Initially, he served items seen on your usual coffee shop menu, like high-quality coffee and pastry items.

However, occasionally Carpenter would cook off-menu specials for his customers. They fell in love and demanded more, so he made more!

That’s the story behind how this start-up coffee shop morphed into a full-service restaurant.

We were so curious about the name— by definition, a speakeasy is an illicit liquor store or nightclub. This shop is neither of those!

Carpenter explained that throughout history coffee prohibition has occurred more frequently than alcohol, thus how his dream coffee shop became known as the Speakeasy Café.

Don’t let the name fool you, this is a family-friendly restaurant. In fact, his wife and two children are often seen working in the restaurant alongside him. And as an added bonus, the Speakeasy offers a full, and delicious kids' menu.

On the menu, you’ll find a traditional breakfast, with some occasional unique twists. Specifically, the homemade pickles are made using a secret family recipe that’s been passed down for generations.

If you’re feeling adventurous, be sure to try the fried bologna egg and cheese sandwich. It’s a hearty meal sure to leave you satisfied.

Maybe the best part of the breakfast menu is that they serve it all day long. It’s rare to find a restaurant with a true all-day breakfast offering.

Perhaps you’re looking for lunch, in which case you’re in luck. You’ll have many options to choose from at the Speakeasy Café. From large burgers loaded with everything you can imagine, to salmon club sandwiches, salads, sandwiches, and tacos!