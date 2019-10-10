NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You work too hard to eat another boring breakfast. Wake up with Mugs and enjoy their hot sauce ready breakfast menu and specialty coffees roasted in Arkansas by their friends at Onyx.

1. Mugs has proudly started roasting their own coffee giving many people in the heart of the Argenta District of North Little Rock quality coffee options. Ask the baristas to make you a pretty design on your lattes, by the way. They are highly skilled!

2. They offer a wide variety of syrups for drinks that are local & handcrafted! They carry Pink House Alchemy’s vanilla, lavender, herbalicious, cardamom, hazelnut, and sugar-free vanilla syrups. They also keep a supply of Ghiradelli’s dark chocolate, white chocolate, and caramel on standby for rich deliciousness.

3. Mugs prides themselves on being a great place for connections. They regularly have people come in for business meetings, dates, study hours, or just to meet up with friends. It’s a larger space than a typical “coffee shop” allowing for it to be a multi-purpose option for people.

4. Speaking of being more than a “typical coffee shop”, they are also known for delicious, crafted food for breakfast and lunch. Popular items like breakfast tacos, fully loaded omelets, fresh sandwiches, salads and more are hugely popular for guests! They even have burgers!

5. Mugs is in the process of adding a second location so make sure to keep an eye out for them to open in the Heights area of Little Rock.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips

Rob: If you aren’t a coffee fan, like me, they have other great options. I really liked the lavender tea.

Amanda: I tried a drink that is absolutely perfect for fall. It’s called the Thai Latte. It comes with espresso, sweetened condensed milk, and steamed milk with a dash of cardamom.

For more details on Mugs visit here.

