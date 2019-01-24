LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 1.) Mylo Coffee Company started out as a booth at the Hillcrest Farmer’s Market with homemade pastries and pour over coffees. It was such a hit, they moved into a brick-and-mortar store that’s now regularly filled with customers.

2.) Even in a brick and mortar, they’ve continued their tradition of serving hand-crafted home-baked pastries customers love. They have even expanded to adding full meals to the menu. Mylo uses as much local and seasonal produce, meat, and other raw ingredients as possible.

3.) Mylo roasts there own coffee in a separate building in Little Rock. It’s high quality and delicious! Many people buy bags of Mylo roasted coffee beans to enjoy at home too.

4.) Mylo is full of committed employees. They are a unique coffee shop in that most of their employees work full time. That means you’ll likely see your favorite barista more often!

5.) During summer and spring months you can grab locally made ice cream at Mylo! They love partnering with local companies to help Little Rock thrive!

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips

Amanda: It’s a great place to go enjoy great coffee and get work done. It’s a fun fast-paced environment that feels more like a big city coffee shop at times. Make it your second office!

Rob: The pastries are fire! I highly recommend the Kouign-amann. It’s a flaky pastry (made in house) full of delicious flavors you can choose from. Don’t miss it!