Say hello to new and old foodie favorites in Arkansas

Skot Covert recaps some local foodie news in the Eat It Up Extra Scoop. He'll be back on the road next week trying out some great places.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — With so much happening in Arkansas’ food scene, it’s time for an Eat It Up Extra Scoop! Here’s what’s on the local menu.

Back in early 2020, Eat It Up shared the story of Kris & Sam’s, an award-winning cookie and lunch spot known for its old-fashioned box lunches.

Much to the disappointment of many locals, it closed this past September. However, new owners are breathing new life into the concept while still using the exact same recipes as before— now located in the Simmons Bank Tower

This week, we just learned that Mr. Gatti’s pizza, a national chain known for its pizza buffet and arcade-style games, will open multiple restaurants in Arkansas— including at least one location in Little Rock.

Recently the iconic South on Main restaurant in the historic SoMa community closed its doors.

At the time, the owners stated the space was being sold— but we’ve now learned that that sale has fallen through.

Owner and well-known restauranter Don Dugan said that he is developing a new concept for that location.

Now, you may remember when Eat It Up introduced you to the three sisters behind the wildly popular brunch spot At the Corner.

The sisters have recently opened a very unique concept there in downtown Little Rock called Flora Jean’s.

The menu is almost entirely vegetarian, with many vegan options as well. The beautiful space has been packed since its opening.

In other news, Zaxby’s in Maumelle has closed its doors— but a new Whataburger is coming to the Maumelle area in North Little Rock and another one in Searcy.

Additionally, Waldo’s Chicken has opened in the old David’s Burgers location next to Bass Pro.