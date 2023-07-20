UAMS opens new spot that serves both breakfast and lunch

The 12th Street Community Café which serves both breakfast and lunch has been quickly growing into a destination for UAMS staff as well as locals.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock community now has a brand new spot to grab a bite— and it's run by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

The 12th Street Community Café first opened in May and is located inside the 12th Street LRPD Substation, right off of I-630 and only one block from the main UAMS campus.

This new café that serves both breakfast and lunch has been quickly growing into a destination for UAMS staff as well as locals.

The breakfast menu is expansive!

Choices include breakfast sandwiches, burritos, fresh fruit, and pastries. In fact, the donuts are amazing! Who would have guessed a hospital-run café would have such good donuts?!

The café also offers a selection of coffees and tea using Westrock coffee beans, from a locally owned company.

What better way to start your day than with a cup of freshly brewed coffee sourced from a local company?

You’ll find no shortage of options on the lunch menu, including fresh deli sandwiches and salads— we highly recommend the famous UAMS pizza!

Doctors, nurses, students, and staff alike all agree that the pizza served on the main UAMS campus is delicious and luckily the same recipe is being served in the 12th Street Café.

In addition to their full breakfast and lunch menus, soon the facility will also host nutrition workshops utilizing fresh locally grown produce.

This new project is a part of UAMS’s mission to provide healthy food options that improve the lives of all Arkansans.