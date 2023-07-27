New restaurants set to open in Central Arkansas

Skot Covert recaps some local foodie news in this week's Eat It Up Extra Scoop— including new places to try and exciting changes coming to local favorites!

ARKANSAS, USA — I hope you’re wearing your stretchy pants because there is A LOT of food news on the menu today! It’s time for an Eat It Up Extra Scoop!

Topping food news is an update on two highly anticipated eateries moving into Central Arkansas.

First up is Wrights BBQ, the famous Austin-style BBQ in Northwest Arkansas. You may recall we were one of the first to tell you of Wright’s plans to open a location in Little Rock’s Riverdale community. They recently reported a bit of a delay and are now hoping to have the doors open and meat smokin’ later this summer.

They’re not the only ones dealing with construction delays— the wildly popular Bagel Shop is making the transition from pop-up shop to brick-and-mortar and has also had its timeline pushed back.

However, the dynamic duo is set to open the doors to their permanent location on South Main literally any day now!

Tacos 4 Life, the Arkansas-based chain, has made some exciting changes to one of its restaurants in Conway. The Dave Ward location is now a totally new concept, called Doble Mexican Café. Fans of Tacos 4 Life will find familiar ingredients and recipes alongside new options including bowls, salads, and burritos.

You may recall us sharing the news of City Silo opening in Little Rock. It’s the Memphis-based mini-chain that prides itself on reimagining brunch using creative recipes and wholesome, clean ingredients.

According to our partners at Arkansas Business, their first Arkansas location is set to open by September. It’ll be located at the Promenade in the old Pei Wei location, with others planned around the state in the future.

We have some good news for sushi and hibachi fans! After suffering extensive damage from the March 31 tornado, Keihiro Hibachi and Sushi on MacArthur Drive in North Little Rock has officially reopened.

Big changes are coming to Diamond Bear Brewery. Ol Bart’s Southern Eats is taking over the restaurant and tap room. Renovation is underway now and should be done soon. They have two other locations in Conway and Morrilton.