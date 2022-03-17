Nona Bakes opens in Little Rock's Nexus Coffee & Creative

Nona Pruitt is a partner in the Nexus business and operates her own bakery within the coffee shop.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nona Pruitt started as a customer of Nexus making cake pops for the business to sell for fun. Now, Nona is a partner in the business and operates her own bakery within the coffee shop.

5 Reasons to Check out Nona Bakes at Nexus:

Nona has had a passion for cooking and baking since she was young. Her mother always wanted a bakery, but Nona took a different career path. Now, she’s making her and her mother’s dream a reality in her honor. Nona Bakes started by making cake pops for Nexus to sell in the coffee shop. They became so popular, Nexus’ owner, Amy Counce, asked her to make more. Now, Nona's making everything from pastries to cookies, cinnamon rolls and savory options. Over the years, the friendship between Nona and Amy blossomed into an official business partnership in 2021. In addition to doing the baking for Nona Bakes, Nona also is a partner managing back-of-the-house efforts and being Amy’s right hand. Amy describes Nona as the “mother of the ship.” Nona Bakes has plans in place to provide catering, custom cakes and pastry boxes as the business continues to grow. You can customize orders or take items to-go from the shop. Nona’s bakery items are made fresh in-house and are available daily in the large case by the register at Nexus.

Skot and Amanda's Pro Tips:

Amanda: Nona has perfected the art of the cookie. They are the perfect amount of chewy and full of flavor!