This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area.

One Eleven is known for its upscale dining experience and premium menu items, so its often thought of as an “occasion restaurant”, a place to celebrate anniversaries and major life events.

While there’s no question the experience remains elegant, Executive Chef Brad Izzard is using this opportunity to reinvent the restaurant as something that's more approachable.

With that in mind, he did away with the bright-white table cloths and the menu items and descriptions are easy to read and understand.

Most importantly, Chef Izzard has crafted a menu that reflects what central Arkansas wants, rather than what he thinks we need.

Only the finest ingredients are used. Each dish is hand crafted in-house and must be inspected by the Chef himself before leaving the kitchen.

Chef Izzard is from South Africa. He grew up cooking with his grandma who encouraged him to pursue a culinary career, but he never imagined working in the United States. Though when the opportunity arose to come to One Eleven on a student visa, he eagerly packed his bags.

While he jokingly admits he didn’t know the difference between Kansas and Arkansas at the time, he’s quickly fallen in love with Arkansas, and it’s people. One person in particular-- Chef Izzard met his now wife while working at the restaurant.

The couple married and moved on to other adventures until recently returning to become the Executive Chef. Coming back to Arkansas was an easy decision for the two as One Eleven will always hold a special place in their heart.

The hotel in which One Eleven is home to is an experience in of itself.

Built in 1876 the building located at 111 West Markham in downtown Little Rock has been home to numerous things including a bank. You can still see gorgeous antique railings and relics of the buildings former life.