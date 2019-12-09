LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Healthy Food that ACTUALLY TASTES DELICIOUS. Paninis and Company is the place to go in Midtown.

Paninis and Company was started in 2017 by the Keet Family. The Keet Family has been in the restaurant business for over 40 years and has owned and operated numerous restaurants and concepts.

The goal of the Keet family with Paninis and Company was to open a restaurant that can meet most dietary restrictions while providing great flavors and service.

They are committed to using the highest quality meats, cheeses, fruits and vegetables in all of their food, and are excited to create an environment where families, friends, and co-workers can gather and enjoy a meal together.

1. All the ingredients at Paninis and Company are fresh and they source locally when possible. They use 100 percent whole fruits and vegetables with no added sugars or pumps.

2. Let’s start talking about the menu with the delicious paninis. These are pressed sandwiches that come in all different varieties. One of their most popular paninis is the Rueben which they say stacks up to the deliciousness of Oaklawn’s. They don’t just serve paninis though they have other sandwiches, salads and more that you can check out.

3. They have a variety of unique smoothies including a sweet smoothie made with fresh avocado. But they are really famous for their smoothie bowls which are thicker than regular smoothies and often topped with butter, granola and honey. They are meant to be eaten by spoon.

4. They have a full juice bar and those juices can be used for a one time drink or even bundled as a multi-day cleanse. You can actually order custom juice cleanses from Paninis and Company.

5. For those who really want a punch of health, they also have multiple two or four ounce juice shots that are often paired with essential oils to give you an immediate boost. The shots range from wheat grass, ginger, beets and more.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro-Tips:

Rob: There’s something for health nuts and non-health nuts. Don’t be afraid to try the smoothie bowl or a unique smoothie option for starters.

Amanda: Get the AVOCADELICIOUS smoothie or make it into a smoothie bowl! And if you’re wanting to try a juice drink, I recommend the Sweeter than Greens.