CABOT, Arkansas — Pea Farm Bistro is a huge Cabot favorite. With wacky wiener creations, such as the Italian Stallion and Hot Cheese Injection, the owners wanted to take their food truck a step further and open indoors.

1. Pea Farm Bistro originally started as a food truck called Hot Rod Wieners, which was founded by owner, Justin Wilson. They still have some of their famous hot dogs on the bistro menu as special items. They also still run the food truck for special events.

2. Their menu is full of sandwiches, soups, garden fresh salads, as well as classic sides and seasonal offerings. They also offer family recipes as well as a daily special.

3. While seeking out decor for the bistro, the owners came across a selection of reclaimed wood from a collapsing old house, including the original oak floors and a handmade table. The house was located at the site of an old pea farm, which had been part of a former woman's work prison. They decided to name their bistro after Pea Farm Women's Penitentiary.

4. The bistro is committed to using locally raised, 100% grass-fed beef from Massey Ranch Gourmet Meats. Carved off-the bone ham, bacon and turkey are smoked by Petite Jean Meats and are delivered weekly. They also source many fruits and vegetables from local growers.

5. The restaurant has expanded in the last couple of years by taking over the unit next door for extra seating. They now have doubled their available sitting space and even have some overflow room for events and busy days.

Pea Farm Bistro I love everything about this restaurant! I haven't had anything that I didn't like yet. And if I did... they would make me something I did like in replace of it. The owners are absolute sweet hearts. They really do a fantastic job.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Amanda: Make sure to grab their fresh bakery items. Their muffins are so good and they make their frosting fresh!

Rob: Try the chicken salad meal! Also, listen to Amanda. Those muffins are incredible.