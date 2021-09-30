Petit and Keet is a favorite restaurant in central Arkansas for a reason!

Petit and Keet has been recognized several times as the best restaurant in Arkansas. Not only is the food amazing, but the environment makes you feel right at home!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Petit and Keet has been featured in numerous magazines, papers, and blogs as the best in Arkansas! The Keet family is also behind other central Arkansas favorites, like Taziki's and Cypress Social.

Here are five reasons to check out Petit and Keet:

It all started with a glass of wine! Jim Keet and Louis Petit are good friends and both restaurateurs. One night in 2013, they got together for a glass of wine and started to seriously consider opening a unique restaurant together. In 2016, they made it happen! Petit and Keet has been featured in multiple local publications for their food and dining experience. They’ve been recognized as being a top restaurant, as well as having the best wine and best steak. They’ve even been recognized for their chef, burgers, and desserts. One part of the restaurant they keep getting notoriety for is their outdoor dining. They’ve got a large patio with a fire pit and pretty string lights above. It’s available for all seasons. The bar program is constantly evolving with new creations on their cocktail menu. This fall, they have a special bonfire drink that evokes flavors of a night by the fire roasting s’mores. In the restaurant, there are multiple bar areas in their large space. Speaking of a large space, they have plenty of space for larger events, private parties and more. There are multiple dining room spaces inside and, of course, outside.

Hayden and Amanda's pro-tips:

Amanda: "I loved the scallops and the steak. Can’t go wrong!"

Hayden: "Really enjoyed the shrimp and grits! Also, I am not usually a fan of carrot cake, but this changed my mind (it has bacon on it!). Check out the cocktails and unique desserts."