All aboard the Whip Wagon! Pineapple Whip is a perfect treat for this heat

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Many people have heard of the Pineapple Dole Whip sold at Disney parks. While Arkansas Pineapple Whip resembles the classic, their original recipes make it totally unique and tasty in its own unique way. Plus, it's dairy free!

Here are five reasons to beat the heat with Arkansas Pineapple Whip:

1.) The treat is still a fun mystery for many. Is it ice cream, soft serve, Italian ice, frozen yogurt, or something else? It's a little bit like all of them. Made with natural fruit juices, it's a cold, creamy treat that is dairy free and lower in calories than traditional ice cream dishes.

2.) While pineapple whip is always available, the two locations in Sherwood and Conway also rotate a special flavor each week. From cherry limeade to banana berry, they are always working on new creations.

3.) While you can get flavors served alone, they also do a pineapple whip swirl option which combines both flavors. They also have a pineapple float which has the whip and pineapple juice together.

4.) The whip wagon is a seasonal business that usually takes a few months off after September. Many fans will buy the whip in quarts to freeze and save at home until the wagon opens back up for the season.

5.) Both locations are family and dog friendly with seating outside of the food truck. Bring the kids and pets and beat the heat!

Skot and Amanda's Pro Tips:

Amanda: "I would say go for the swirl to get both flavors! Love the banana berry."